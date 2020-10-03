UNITED STATES—President Donald Trump 74, has tested positive for COVID-19, on Tuesday, September 30— The president was notified by a by tweet at 1:00 a.m. after returning from a political fundraiser that he had contracted the virus. First Lady Melania Trump 50, also tested positive. COVID-19 has infected over 7 million people nationwide and killed more than 205,000 people.

According to reports, the president said that several staff members in the White House have also tested positive for the virus, the White House representatives or the President may have spread the virus.

Trump made his first appearance on Friday, October 2— when he boarded his Marine One helicopter in route to Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

The president was given a single 8-gram dose injection with an experimental antibody by the White House physician. The Regeneron monoclonal, an injection that was given to the president is in clinical trials.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said in reports that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits. A team of experts is evaluating the president and first lady to decide on which steps to take next.

The President will continue to work from the medical center’s presidential suite, which has been designed to accommodate the president so he can presume with his official duties. President Trump is experiencing mild symptoms but has been working all

day.

The President son Barron tested negative for the virus, Barron resides at the white house. The president’s top aide has tested positive, Hope Hicks, also tested positive. Hicks traveled with Trump to Ohio for the debate on Tuesday, September 29— and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday, September 30.

The president has canceled Friday’s rally in Sanford, Florida.

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph Biden asks that we pray for the president’s recovery.