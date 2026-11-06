HOLLYWOOD—I had heard so much buzz about this movie primetime involving NBC journalist Chris Hansen. Yes, America, I know all about the series “To Catch a Predator” which made Hansen a star as it highlighted the journalist setting up sting operations as they busted child predators across the country and captured it all on camera.

It was sadistic, salacious, but entertaining at the exact same time. I wish I could say this about the movie “Primetime,” but I felt fatigue and apathy watching this drama. Why? It starts strong, but it seems to whimper shortly after. I thought I had an idea where the movie might be headed or what its focal point would be, but then I started to question am I watching a satire.

Here is what I will say, Robert Pattison nails, and I mean NAILS his portrayal of Hansen. It is honestly somewhat scary. He has the cadence, the mannerisms, the way that he approaches conversations down to a ‘T.’ However, that is where things stop. There is a juicy narrative about an extramarital affair, but not much is done with it. There are rumors of it, Hansen, knows a publication is about to run a story, and we see him spiral slightly, but that is the gist of it.

We see his family life with his wife portrayed by Anna Faris and his two children, who seem to idolize him, but that plot point should have been fleshed out more. As a viewer, it’s obvious Hansen cares about his family, but I want to see what would make him tick more. He has an image and wants to uphold it, but the script never fully goes there. We have this subplot involving actor Dan Plum (Skyler Gisondo), who wants to become a star, but doesn’t realize his involvement in “To Catch a Predator” is not his ticket to Hollywood he expects.

I didn’t care about Dan’s plight or his mental angst about rather what he was doing was a good thing or bad thing. There was too much focus on that, and it takes away from what I was hoping: a story about Chris Hansen. Is it a highlight to see some of these child predators exposed through a tactic that feels ugly? Yes, but we don’t see much in terms of the fallout of these individuals.

We also learn the TV world can be vicious especially when it comes to producers, just look at Andie Bender (Merritt Wever), who is desperate to keep the series a hit no matter what, while also flirting with other possibilities at the same time. “Primetime” totally makes you question the realness of reality TV and the morality of the people that produce some of these series, where the focus on a career and success if more important than anything else.

“Primetime” has an allure to draw you in as a spectator, but the problem lies with that allure disappearing about 40 minutes into the movie. Then you have the realization that you still have an hour left to go in this movie and it’s not as fascinating as you had hoped.

Written By LaDale Anderson