BEVERLY HILLS—On April 21, the former home of celebrities like hit singer Prince, actress Elizabeth Taylor, NBA star Carlos Boozer, producer Ted Fields, and Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner was listed for $29.995 million, by Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc.

It was initially – and continues to also be – listed for sale by The Oppenheim Group since March 14, 2020.

Located at 1235 Sierra Alta Way, the mansion is close to the intersection of Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip. It comes with an additional residence at 1255 on the same street, as well as 2 extra parcels of land. This entire estate can be purchased for $29.995 million, or the main 1235 home can be rented alone for $80,000 a month.

Built in 1953 by Hal Baxton Hayes, the house was “designed for grand entertaining with expansive patios and stunning panoramic city to ocean views.” Prince has reportedly performed live several times in the property.

The main house spans 15,101 square feet while the other is 3,300 square feet-large, on an overall 2.15-acre compound. The former contains 10 bedrooms and 13 baths, while the latter has 3 bedrooms.

According to the official description, 1235 Sierra Alta Way “features a ballroom, wine room, tennis court, gym/indoor sports court, 4-car garage, and pool (with a) swim-up bar and grotto.” The smaller residence is an “English Tudor with 20 ft. ceilings, gourmet kitchen, bar and billiard rooms, den, pool, spa, and 2-car garage.”

“The properties, and additional land, create an amazing development opportunity, with both remodel and new construction potential between Trousdale Estates & the Birds Streets, just seconds from the heart of the Sunset Strip.”

The listing can be viewed on numerous pages, including Zillow, Pinnacle Estate Properties, and The Oppenheim Group.

The house gained notoriety when Boozer recently told ESPN that whilst it was his, he almost sued Prince over it. In 2005, Boozer apparently purchased and lavishly decorated the property. Before he began living in it, Prince signed a 1-year lease for $95,000 a month. Several weeks later, Boozer had to stop by the house, and discovered that Prince had replaced his pricey fixtures with purple and black decorations, and even renovated some rooms.

For 2 months, Boozer relentlessly tried contacting Prince and eventually threatened to sue him, but the latter was off the grid. When he finally replied, he said “Man, I’m so sorry. I’ve been on the road the whole time. Don’t worry, the house is going to look just like the house when you moved out. When I move out at the end of my lease, it’ll look just like I was never there. Trust me.”

Prince sent a $500,000 bonus to Boozer to reassure him (it was returned after the lease ended) and once the year was over, he restored the home to exactly what it looked like before he moved in.