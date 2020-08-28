BEVERLY HILLS — Priscilla Presley, wife of Elvis Presley, listed her Beverly Hills villa for sale for the first time in 45 years at a price of $15,995,000. This classic Hollywood mansion features spacious grounds, beautiful gardens, an immense pool, a functional tennis court, and towering vaulted ceilings.

Located at 1167 Summit Dr, Beverly Hills, California, this private manor is spread over an acre of lush grassy grounds in the city of Beverly Hills. It is equipped with seven bedrooms, eight full and one-half baths.

Nearly every room opens out to flourishing gardens, spacious terraces and luxuriant lawns. High vaulted ceilings and the unbound design creates a sense of space.

In addition, this hidden treasure offers privacy and solitude that is scarce in modern times. This magnificent and well-maintained property extends over 8550 square feet with a built-up area that is 1951 square feet.

The spacious living room, dining room and library double as recreational areas. It has three bedrooms downstairs and a maids’ room by the kitchen.

Guests at the villa have space and solitude with separate guest residences and a garage with its own entrance. The master suite on the top floor has a bathroom designed with a his and her baths along with its own private terrace. Finally, the outdoors are well lit with adequate lighting and also secluded providing privacy.

