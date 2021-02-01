BEVERLY HILLS—NFL Hall of Famer, Tony Gonzalez, 44, has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $28 million.

The 13,300 square foot property is a single family home and was built in 2018. It has 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms It was last sold in 2016 for $7.1 million, meaning the mansion increased $20.9 million in the last 5 years. The mansion is described as a contemporary, unique take on a Georgian Traditional estate by architect Philip Vertoch and interior designer Lada Webster.

The property has a 10-car garage, there are also two staircases and a basement. As you walk in, there is a 24 foot high entry and open floor plan, which intertwines the outside and inside. Features include a study with custom cabinetry and double doors to the front of the estate. Additionally, there is a chef’s kitchen with La Cornue range and hood that flows into an extensive family room, and a speakeasy inspired music lounge w/floor to ceiling wine storage & chiseled limestone fireplace wall.

The home has a balcony which overlooks the back of the estate, including the lighted tennis court, pool, and expansive grounds. Uniquely, there is a proper homeschool classroom. The mansion also has a pool house cabana with a gym.

Nearby schools include Hawthorne Elementary School and Beverly Hills High School. The neighborhood median listing price is $2,298,500, and the median sales price is $1,861,500, averaging about $895 per square foot. Surrounding neighborhoods include Sunset Park (Median Listing: $1,699,000), High Country (Median Listing: $349,999), Heritage Lake (Median Listing: $471,000), and Arleta (Median Listing: $599,900).

Gonzalez was a former professional football tight-end who played in the National League for 17 seasons. Most of his NFL career was with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is also a sports analyst.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gonzalez was “out of the University of California in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He retired 17 seasons later as the all-time leader in catches, yards and touchdowns by a tight end. While Gonzalez made an immediate impact as a rookie, his breakout season came during his third year when he led the Chiefs in receiving with 76 catches for 849 yards and 11 touchdown receptions to earn his first of 14 Pro Bowl nods. That same season, he was named first-team All-Pro for the first of seven times. He followed that season with an even better year in 2000 when he caught 93 passes for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns.”