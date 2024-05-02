WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, April 30, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the tension at the University of California (UCLA) campus escalated. Pro-Palestine protesters and counter protesters broke out into a brawl. A Pro-Israel group also stood in sodality. Fighting, fireworks, and pepper spray were used in what administrators had earlier suggested would be a peaceful protest. Police reportedly were briefly on the scene Tuesday night and then left the student-led demonstrations to their own devices.



On the afternoon of April 30, UCLA President Caroline Folt spoke to those who had established a Palestine Solidarity Encampment on the UCLA campus. Before the demonstrations escalated to violence, Folt demanded that protesters disband immediately, forewarning students who continued their demonstrations could face expulsion.



According to UCLA spokesperson and Chancellor for Strategic Communications, Mary Osako, indicated that the protesters remained peaceful until Sunday.



On Tuesday, April 30, Osako made the following statement:



“Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid and support. We are sickened by this senseless violence, and it must end.”



California Governor Gavin Newsom remains under scrutiny for ignoring the ongoing violence. Newsom first told KNBC that he and other state officials were “working with,” UCLA trustees.” Newsom cited the students right to protest saying, “We want to maintain the right to protest without hate.”



Reminder, UCLA’s main commencement ceremony has been canceled. Canyon News reported on April 26, that the UCLA 2024 main commencement ceremony has been canceled due to the extreme safety measures in place following the Gaza War Pro-Palestine protests happening on campuses nationwide. USC will not be able to manage the crowd as graduation ceremonies at UCLA have the potential to draw crowds of 65,000 or better.



