WORLD—Saturday, May 23 pro Japanese wrestler and Netflix star, Hana Kimura dies at 22.

Several social media posts were published by the wrestler the day before the announcement of her death leading fans to believe that Kimura took her own life.

Kimura was featured on Netflix show, Terrace House: Tokyo 2019–2020. The unscripted show places six strangers in a luxury home together to see how they will interact. The hosts of the show observe their behavior and then discuss the relationships between cast members throughout the episode. Seen in an episode of the show, Kimura is crying to a companion about her costumes being too small after forgetting to take them out of the washer. Housemate, Kai, allegedly deliberately put them in the dryer. “This is tragic” said Kimura. She goes on to say, “I work so hard. It’s so disrespectful.”

Japanese professional wrestling company, Stardom tweeted today, “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.”

A YouTube video was posted of Kimura’s last Instagram stories showing several photos of her smiling with the final post being a picture of her laying with her cat and the caption reading, “goodbye.”

Condolences and prayers were commented to her latest Instagram post along with continuous hatred from others. One user commented, “Internet is toxic af. To all the haters, when u say something to someone, think about it first. Think about what the consequences will be. Maybe it is game or some kind of joke to u but remember ppl who getting hate have a heart just like u. If u got hate, does it make u feel better? Does it make u happy? This is too sad. Fly high <3” The comment currently has 1,582 likes on it.