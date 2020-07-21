SHERMAN OAKS — Hollywood Producer David Guillod turned himself in on Monday, June 22, after being accused of sex crimes dating back to 2017, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s office.

Guillod was arrested by detectives at the sheriff’s headquarters after he surrendered on a warrant for 11 felony allegations stemming from four alleged attacks. Guillod’s attorney said his client denied all of the allegations.

The alleged attacks took place in January 2015, December 2014 and May 2012.

Guillod is known for his work as an executive producer for films such as, “Extraction,” “The Intruder” and “Atomic Blonde.”

Joyce C. Dudley of the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s office announced in a press release on June 22, that Guillod was charged with kidnap for rape, rape of a person prevented from resisting due to intoxication, anesthetic or controlled substance, three counts of rape of unconscious person, sexual penetration of an intoxicated person by a foreign object, oral copulation with a person prevented from resisting due to intoxication, anesthetic or controlled substance and oral copulation with an unconscious person.

Guillod is currently in police custody and has bail set at $3 million. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a potential sentence of 21 years to life in prison.