BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, October 10, the city of Beverly Hills disclosed that progress has been made on the Metro Purple (D) Line Extension. Metro recently celebrated a major milestone with the completion of the roof structure for the underground Wilshire/Rodeo Station.

Metro is starting to gear up for backfill along Wilshire Boulevard between Beverly Drive and Crescent Drive, paving the way for street restoration work-set to begin in 2025.

The project is being completed in 3 sections with the first section between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/La Cienega. The second section is Wilshire/La Cienega to Century City (and includes the Wilshire/Rodeo Station). The third section is Century City/VA Hospital.

Members of the Beverly Hills City Council, commissioners, and staff visited to witness the progress made on the core shell of the underground station and the tunnel openings leading to Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega Stations.