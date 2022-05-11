WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood’s traffic-striping contractor on Monday, May 9 began re-striping and refreshing all existing roadway markings and legends on Fountain Avenue between La Cienega Boulevard to N. La Brea Avenue. Work will involve refreshing all roadway striping and legends in thermo-plastic.

Work will be performed during the late evening and early morning hours to minimize the impact to traffic and parking on Fountain Avenue. Work started in the evening on May 9 and will take place nightly through Friday, May 13. Activities will take place beginning at 9 p.m. and may continue until 4 p.m. Crews will adhere to all roadway construction procedures and traffic devices as required in the California Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (CA-MUTCD) and at least one lane of traffic will be maintained through work areas.

The project is the latest in a series of refreshments and enhancements for Fountain Avenue. In 2019, West Hollywood completed crosswalk improvements with new flashing pedestrian warning lights that assist pedestrians with visibility when using crosswalks and help stop traffic along Fountain Avenue for safe crossing.

Lighting was installed on the edges of yellow diamond-shaped pedestrian warning signs and bright lights facing traffic lanes were embedded in the roadway, which form a visual line along the perimeter of each crosswalk. In 2018, the city completed crosswalk safety improvements along Fountain Avenue at five key intersections where high-visibility striped crosswalks were added.

For more details about the West Hollywood project to re-stripe and refresh roadway markings on Fountain Avenue contact Brian Jackson, West Hollywood’s Street Maintenance Supervisor, at (323) 848-6879. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.