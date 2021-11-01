WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced in a news release that owners of single-family residences can apply for a statewide Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) incentive program developed by the California Residential Mitigation Program. The goal is to help homeowners defray the cost of seismic retrofits to their properties.

Owners of houses in ZIP codes 90046, 90048, and 90069 are eligible to apply for a randomly selected limited number of seismic retrofit grants of up to $3,000 to help pay costs associated with retrofitting houses to lessen earthquake damage.

The program is aimed to lessen the potential for damage to their houses during an earthquake by “bracing” the crawl space, when necessary, and “bolting” the foundation to the frame of a house. EBB helped thousands of California homeowners to complete retrofits. During the 2021 program, EBB is proposing an additional Supplemental Grant to help low-income homeowners pay for a seismic retrofit.

Registration for the EBB Program is now open. Homeowners can find participate via www.EarthquakeBraceBolt.com. Registration will be open for a limited time; once registration ends, qualifying homeowners will be chosen through a random drawing, after which they will be contacted if they have been selected, or if they have been placed on the waiting list.

Residential seismic retrofitting strengthens older homes, making them more resistant to incurring damage during an earthquake. Bolting a house to its foundation improves the connection between the wood framing and the concrete foundation. In addition, utilizing plywood bracing around the perimeter of crawl space for the home keeps the property from toppling off its foundation.

The Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) Program is part of the California Residential Mitigation Program (CRMP), a joint-exercise-of-powers entity formed by its members, the California Earthquake Authority (CEA), and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

For details about the EBB Program or the California Residential Mitigation Program and to register for the program visit www.EarthquakeBraceBolt.com. For details regarding obtaining building permits or general Building and Safety questions, call (323) 848-6475. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.