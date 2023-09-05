UNITED STATES—As of September 3, The Department of Justice (DOJ) has updated and published multiple press releases announcing the arrests and prosecution of Trump supporters. Canyon News researched the DOJ website. There was no mention of any individual who has ever threatened former President Donald J. Trump.



Recent headlines read, “Trump and 18 Co-defendants have been arrested.” Many of those charged have spoken out publicly or made efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election, which is not a crime, but an undeniable right.



On August 31, Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, Ohio pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to an elected official within the Arizona Secretary of State office on August 2, 2022. Russell left an additional message on September 9, 2022.



On August 28, a second individual, Mark Rissi, 64, of Hiawatha, Iowa was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after sending threatening messages to the then Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich. In addition, Mr. Riss also threatened an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.



The truth is that President Trump has to wear bulletproof body armor underneath his suits wherever he goes and did as President as well. He has made mention of the added bulk of the vests at his rallies.



On August 21, 2021, Trump held a rally in Cullman, Alabama, the most conservative county in the country. It was the hottest month of the year in Alabama. The heat and humidity was unbearable. The outdoor rally took hours. Trump was publicly contesting the outcome of the 2020 election.

AL.com reported 20,000 people were expected. Those who attended indicated that it felt more like 50,000 attendees. In a field at a local farm, Trump spoke to his supporters like they were family. Even then, trying to understand how votes were lost in an election, “he clearly won.”



Today, those that are saying that, are being prosecuted. The news is only showing those who went to the extreme with verbal threats against those counting the votes.



On September 27, 2021, Rissi left a voicemail for Clint Hickman, an election official with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.



The DOJ included that the other threat against Brnovich was left on or about December 8, 2021, complaining about rampant election fraud.



The attack against Trump has not only come from certain media sources but also from the Department of Justice. They are trying to charge every person who publicly challenged the 2020 Presidential election.



There was proof of uncounted ballots. There was proof of voting records that had not been updated in over a year. The people exercising their freedom of speech, by protesting against the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election, are being charged with election interference.