UNITED STATES−Protests broke out at a Joe Biden campaign rally that took place at the Renaissance High School gymnasium in Detroit, Michigan on Monday, March 9. An estimated 2,000 people attended the rally.

Some protesters unfurled banners that read, “NAFTA” killed our jobs. Biden peering out into the crowd asked, “Are you a Donald Trump?” A Biden supporter attempted to tear the banner. Biden said, “That’s okay, let him go. This is not a Trump rally. Let him go, let him go. The Bernie Bros. are here. Let him go.”

News reports indicate that besides the NAFTA protesters that were present, some Green New Deal activists were shouting and waving signs, as staff members tried to move them along.

Former Presidential contenders, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) both of whom recently announced their endorsement of Biden were there with him on stage along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).

In his speech, Biden gestured toward Booker and Harris speaking on unity and “restoring the soul of the nation.”

“I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else,” Biden said holding hands with the others on stage with him. “There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country,” Biden ended.

Political commentator, Symone Sanders who has joined the Joe Biden presidential campaign as his senior advisor was reportedly hit in the head with an iPad and knocked down, but she was back on her feet in no time.

On Tuesday, March 10, the day after the rally, Biden reportedly got into an altercation with a factory worker from the Fiat-Chrysler plant which he was touring in Detroit. One of the workers reportedly called out Biden saying he was, “actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment rights.”

.@joebiden touring auto plant in Detroit quickly gets into an argument with a worker over guns. pic.twitter.com/37oCrX62HS — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 10, 2020

Video footage captured Biden, swearing at the man saying, “You’re full of sh** I support the 2nd Amendment.”

“I’m not taking your guns away at all,” Biden said before asking why anyone would need “one hundred rounds.”

Biden denied the plant workers’ claim. “Right now”, Biden argued, “if you yell fire, that’s not free speech. From the beginning, I have a shotgun, a 12 gauge, a 20 gauge, my son’s hunt. Guess what, you’re not allowed to own, ’any weapon.’ At this point in the conversation, Biden can be heard mistakenly calling an AR-15 and AR-14.