WINDERMERE, FL—On Friday, May 29, dozens of protestors gathered outside the Florida home of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who has been charged with the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for around 7 minutes in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25 – an incident which eventually led to Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s termination and arrest. The latter’s wife has also filed for a divorce.

The demonstrations began after rumors spread overnight on social media, claiming that the primarily-Minnesota-based Chauvin had fled to his Orange County home in Florida after local protests against him grew violent.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted a Tweet denying the rumors.

Protestors carried signs that read “NO JUSTICE NO PEACE,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “MURDERER.” They also chanted “no racist? Police!” and “I can’t breathe” – a sentence that Floyd repeatedly said before going unconscious.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina spoke to the demonstrators directly, saying that “the only reason we are here is to let you peacefully protest.” Mina added that “we understand why” they are protesting.

Many protestors cheered for him, but some criticized Mina and his colleagues. One demonstrator yelled “y’all protect murderers.” Watch Mina’s speech here.