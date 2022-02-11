LOS ANGELES—On February 9, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau held a press conference requesting assistance in solving the murder of 14-year-old Otis Jayron Williams.

Williams was shot on January 3, while walking through an alley south of 98th Street in the Florence-Firestone area between Central and Pace Avenues. According to the LASD, the teen was walking to the market listening to music when he was killed.

Detectives released video showing a 2015-2018 Blue Dodge Charger with a black spoiler and a “Challenger RT” decal on it. There was also a dark stripe running down the length of the car at the time of the incident.

The gun the suspect initially attempted to fire at Williams malfunctioned. It was only after slamming the slide of the gun the weapon fired again, striking Williams in the torso.

“He was a good boy. He was respectful and he respected all his elders, and we just miss him. He was the baby. I have 7 kids and he was the baby of the family. He was my little buddy. I don’t understand how this can happen and why? My main thing is why…He was just a kid, why would you do that? I’m just hoping the public knows something and comes forward,” said Jayron’s mother, Francine Brazil.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the LASD at 323-890-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).