WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood reported in a news release that the city is getting the word out that Metro is beginning its formal public comment period for the Northern Extension of the Metro K line (K Line North), the project that will bring Metro rail service to West Hollywood. Metro is studying underground rail options through WeHo, Mid City, and Hollywood and it will choose between three routes this fall.

According to the news release, Metro is accepting public comments on its Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) until Thursday, September 5, to help inform that final decision. West Hollywood supports the San Vicente-Fairfax route, which would include three stations in West Hollywood and would serve more workers, residents, and destinations than the other route alternatives.

Residents of West Hollywood and stakeholders are asked to attend one of Metro’s three upcoming in-person and virtual hearings to let Metro know what issues and design considerations matter to them and which route they prefer. Residents and stakeholders who cannot attend a hearing can submit comments, email messages, and formal comment letters, as well. All forms of engagement are impactful and links are provided at www.weho.org/metro to assist community members in providing feedback to Metro.

For those who want to attend a hearing, the schedule is as follows:

-Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dorsey High School, located at 3537 Farmdale Avenue (served by the Metro Farmdale E Line Station);

-Tuesday, August 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center, located at 7600 Beverly Boulevard (served by Metro Bus 14 and 217); and

-Thursday, August 15, at 12 p.m., virtual meeting via Zoom.

All Metro meetings are accessible to persons with disabilities. Spanish translation will be provided at all three meetings. Russian translation will be available at the Pan Pacific Park and virtual meetings only.

West Hollywood has been working with West Hollywood Advocates for Metro Rail (WHAM), the All on Board Coalition, and the City of Los Angeles to build support for the K Line North project for years. The city and its coalition partners have built momentum on a proposal to accelerate the completion of K Line North by up to 20 years.

The K Line North will provide transit and connect individuals to the Los Angeles International Airport to Central Los Angeles, West Hollywood, and the San Fernando Valley. If the San Vicente-Fairfax route is selected, the project will provide better mobility options to and from West Hollywood and more convenient access to key healthcare and employment centers such as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Pacific Design Center, as well as cultural and entertainment destinations such as the Grove and the Hollywood Bowl. K Line North will create more equitable and convenient regional access and improve the overall efficiency of the transit system, which will benefit transit-dependent residents throughout the metropolitan area.

A short video titled “Finish The Line: A Route to Connect More People to More Places,” is posted on the City of West Hollywood’s WeHoTV YouTube channel. It outlines the reasoning behind the city’s preference for the San Vicente-Fairfax route. Note: the K Line is referred to by the project’s previous name (Crenshaw/LAX Line) in the video.

For more details about the future Northern Extension of the Metro K Line, contact David Fenn, West Hollywood Senior Planner, at (323) 848-6336 or at dfenn@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.