WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a sexual assault suspect, LASD tweeted on Thursday, March 16. The assault under investigation took place on Monday, March 13 at the 7600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Monday, LASD West Hollywood Station deputies responded to a sexual assault involving a male suspect and an adult female victim. The suspect – described as a Black male, approximately 28-years-old, six foot one inches, 210 pounds with a muscular build – approached the victim at a bus bench and forced her into a nearby parking garage where the sexual assault took place. The suspect then walked away, heading southbound on Fuller Avenue.

The suspect was last seen wearing a ski mask, baseball cap, cream colored “XTC” sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877) 710-5273.