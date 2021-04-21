WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is asking residents, businesses, and stakeholders to provide public input as the city works to prioritize the remaining recommendations of the Eastside Community Priorities Plan. The city indicated in a press release that it was adopted by the West Hollywood City Council in October 2017; the plan identifies and prioritizes improvements to be made in the Eastside neighborhood of the region (east of N. Hayworth Avenue) during the next few years.

The Eastside Community Priorities Plan is a community priorities document with distinct policy recommendations in topic areas: Urban Design; Economic Development; Housing; Mobility; Arts and Events; Sustainability and Public Spaces; and Public Safety. The Eastside Community Priorities Plan awarded the American Planning Association Los Angeles Neighborhood Planning award in 2018. The Plan has a 10-year period, and implementation of its goals and policies is a team effort by staff across all departments.

Since adopting of the plan, more than 60 percent of the recommendations have been completed, are ongoing, or are in progress. Some are on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the recently completed and ongoing items include: improving pedestrian safety on Fountain Avenue; expanding the Cityline free shuttle program; advocating for Metro rail expansion into the city; and installing public art at Plummer Park.

West Hollywood is asking for public input about priorities as work continues in implementing the lingering recommendations. Visit bit.ly/weho-east to learn more about the plan and progress. Provide feedback no later than Wednesday, May 19, 2021 about priorities for remaining recommendations.

The city will conduct a virtual Eastside community update meeting, to be scheduled in summer 2021, which will give members of the public an opportunity to receive updates from the city on projects and initiatives impacting the community and provide feedback on issues or concerns of Eastside residents. West Hollywood will post meeting details on its calendar when a date has been confirmed and the city will engage with neighborhood groups and community groups to promote the community meeting and encourage attendance.

For more details about the Eastside Community Priorities Plan Update, contact David Fenn, City of West Hollywood Long Range Planning Associate Planner, at (323) 848-6336 or at dfenn@weho.org. For Russian translation services, contact Tatiana Rodzinek, Russian Advisory Board Liaison and Russian Community Outreach Coordinator, at (323) 848-6826 or at trodzinek@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing can call TTY (323) 848-6496.