WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is asking to hear from the public about a proposed plan for an off-leash dog park at Kings Road Park. West Hollywood will host an in-person listening session, with city staff and members of a Public Facilities Commission Ad Hoc Subcommittee focused on the proposed Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park. The session will occur on Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m. at the Kings Road Park Community Meeting Room, located at 1000 N. Kings Road. All interested community members, neighbors, property owners, and stakeholders are asked to attend. A RSVP is not required.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, Kings Road Park is a public park featuring a winding series of relaxing spaces filled with tropical and local foliage, a play area for children, fountains and water features, benches for reading, and a community meeting room. The grassy area towards the back of the park has become a popular location for local community members to bring their dogs to play and interact.

All input provided at the Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park listening session will be analyzed by city staff and members of the Public Facilities Commission as part of developing a recommendation to the West Hollywood City Council about the proposed project. The Kings Road Park Off-Leash Dog Park staff report from August 2021 is available at: https://bit.ly/3CXVsUw.

For those unable to attend in-person, input may be submitted no later than noon on Friday, December 2, directly to the staff contact listed below.

For additional details and/or to request special accommodations (such as listening devices or translation/interpreting services) contact Erin Hamant, Senior Administrative Analyst of West Hollywood’s Department of Public Works at (323) 848-6859 or ehamant@weho.org at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.