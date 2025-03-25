MALIBU—On Friday, March 21, Caltrans announced in a press release it will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, April 6 at 9 p.m. for two pavement rehabilitation projects and to unveil a draft of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH/State Route 1) Master Plan Feasibility Study. The meeting will be held at Malibu City Hall, First Floor Council Chambers.

During the meeting, Caltrans will formally release the Draft PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study, that will start a 60-day public review period. The meeting will also include a workshop for the public to participate and provide input regarding the study.

The Master Plan Feasibility Study focuses on approximately 21 miles of PCH in Malibu to identify transportation improvements will address safety for all users, with an emphasis on supporting multimodal travel options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities. The study was developed using community input from six public workshops held with residents, businesses and stakeholders from July through September 2024 to identify safety measures on Pacific Coast Highway.

The public will have from April 9 thru June 9 to provide comment on the Draft PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study, that will be available via the Caltrans Engagement Portal at engage.dot.ca.gov/f1336. Individuals who sign up can receive updates on specific projects as well as provide input. To learn more sign up at www.engage.dot.ca.gov.

During the April 9 meeting, Caltrans is also expected to discuss two PCH Pavement Rehabilitation Projects planned in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and Malibu. The goal of the projects is to extend the service life of the pavement and improve ride quality for motorists on PCH from Santa Monica to Los Angeles/Ventura County line.