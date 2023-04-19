WEST HOLLYWOOD—Members of the West Hollywood community are invited to learn about the city’s budget priorities for Fiscal Year 2023-24 at an upcoming in-person public meeting with the West Hollywood City Council Finance & Budget Subcommittee.

The city reported in a news release that the Finance & Budget Subcommittee meeting will take place in-person on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at West Hollywood City Hall in the Community Conference Room (First Floor), located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard. The meeting is free and open to the public and public comment is welcome. The meeting agenda and staff report can be found at www.weho.org/councilagendas under the “Finance & Budget Subcommittee Meetings” section. Follow the instructions on the first page of the meeting agenda for public comment.

The Finance & Budget Subcommittee, comprising of West Hollywood’s Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore, provides input on the city budget before its adoption by the full West Hollywood City Council. The Subcommittee will discuss funding priorities for the second-year update (Fiscal Year 2023-24) of the two-year budget. The subcommittee may provide direction on matters relating to capital improvements, homelessness, public safety, and other budget topics that span multiple years.

West Hollywood’s current year annual operating Budget and Capital Work Plan is available online in an interactive format at by clicking the “Approved FY2022-2024 Budget and Updated Capital Work Plan” link at: www.weho.org/budget. The online budget provides accessible information about budgeted city revenues and expenditures in a user-friendly format.

For more details about the Finance & Budget Subcommittee meeting, contact Christine Safriet, West Hollywood Assistant to the City Manager, at (323) 848-6467 or at csafriet@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.