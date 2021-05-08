SANTA MONICA—On Monday, May 3 the Santa Monica City Council elected its first public safety commissioners. The councilmembers said that they were eager to see how residents and local police officers would react to this.

The Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission unanimously voted on by the city council back in January. After 71 applicants 11 of them were finalized as members of this commission. The 11 members’ names were released and are listed as followed: George Brown, George Centeno, Jaime Cruz, Derek Devermont, Miranda McLaughlin-Basseri, Craig Miller, Greg Morena, Samantha Mota, Lana Negrete, Manju Raman, and Angela Scott.

The 11 commissioners will be responsible for things such as making recommendations regarding the police department’s policies, overseeing any violations, collaborating with the police department, and more. Mayor Sue Himmerlich said that they will not only ensure that residents are safe but that they feel safe as well.