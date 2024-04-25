WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is inviting the community to a Public Safety Meet and Greet event on Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Community Center, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. No RSVP is needed.

The city of West Hollywood reported on its website that attendees will have an opportunity to meet city staff members from its Community Safety Department, as well as members of the City’s Public Safety Commission and representatives from the West Hollywood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 7 and Station 8, and Block by Block Security Ambassador program. Pizza, salad, vegan options, and other refreshments will be available at the event.

West Hollywood’s Community Safety Department works to ensure public safety and improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors in West Hollywood. The Community Safety Department fosters a community policing approach and works with a variety of organizations, agencies, and partners to provide targeted community programs to reduce crime and increase neighborhood livability; to facilitate emergency management and disaster preparedness; and to coordinate law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services personnel for all major special events utilizing a unified command approach.

Community Safety programs and services are provided though the Public Safety Administration Division and Neighborhood and Business Safety Division in collaboration with the West Hollywood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and the Block by Block Security Ambassadors program. The Community Safety Department serves as the direct liaison to the City’s Public Safety Commission and Business License Commission.

For more details contact Anita Shandi, West Hollywood’s Public Safety Manager, at ashandi@weho.org or at (323) 848-6446. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.