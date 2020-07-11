SANTA MONICA — The City of Santa Monica announced on Friday, June 10 the members of the new Public Safety Reform Advisory Committee.

Interim City Manager Lane Dilg confirmed the selection of fifteen members for the group. All individuals named are residents of the city, or have an extensive knowledge of its workings, according to the City’s release.

The goal of the committee is to lead an input process within the community. They will use the information gathered to vet reform proposals and make recommendations on reforms to the Interim City Manager.

These reforms will mainly regard two points. The first target of reform is the Santa Monica Police Department’s use of force guidelines. The second focuses on the City’s budget and “invest/divest strategies”. This means that they will give advice on where more money and less money should be allocated.

Regarding the committee, Interim City Manager Dilg stated the following:

“Each of the appointees is committed to ensuring that the City follows best practices for creating a community in which all feel and are safe. Together, they bring relevant knowledge and expertise as advocates for racial justice, residents, business owners, law enforcement officers with a commitment to public safety reform, mental health providers, and social services providers.”

A detailed list of the appointees can be found on the City’s website.