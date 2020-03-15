UNITED STATES—The seriousness of the Coronavirus has people searching online for prevention and cures. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is alerting the public to be aware of fraudsters and scammers who are advertising false information about treatments and local outbreaks.

The Federal Trade Commission announced that fraudsters are making websites in hopes of selling fake remedies to the public. The scammers create phony emails, social media posts, and send text messages to steal money and personal information.

TIPS:

• Do not click on links from unknown senders; they could load malware onto your devices.

• Remain vigilant of emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or disease experts. Directly visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov.

• Be suspicious of online offers for vaccinations or cures for the coronavirus. Also, check the legitimacy of groups asking for donations for victims.

For anyone who may have been the victim of a scam, they are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency to alert them of the crime.