MALIBU—The city of Malibu will be hosting community members to attend a second public workshop to learn about, and give input on, the Caltrans safety improvement project on Pacific Coast Highway between Las Flores Canyon Rd and Carbon Canyon Rd on Wednesday, November 18, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. remotely via Teams. The Teams link will be shared upon registration. Register here: https://engage.dot.ca.gov/Register/C85718.

The project will evaluate potential improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and motorists to address safety concerns, improve crossings and enhance corridor operations along this highly traveled segment of PCH.

Potential Improvements:

-Intersection upgrades

-Signal modifications

-Pedestrian crossing improvements

-Bicycle facility enhancements

Timeline:

-Project initiation: Spring 2026

-Community meetings & feedback: Summer through end of 2026

-Environmental and design phases: TBD

Input from the public will help inform project development and ensure potential solutions reflect the needs and priorities of the Malibu community.

The project builds on previous planning, community input and coordination with local and regional partners. Concepts are preliminary and will be refined through the environmental and design phases. Input can be shared via email at pchsegment_a@publicinput.com.

For more details about the project, visit: https://engage.dot.ca.gov/i53314.