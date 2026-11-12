SANTA MONICA—For the first time since 1979, Santa Monica will have a float in the Rose Parade, and its theme is “Waves of Welcome,” which reflects the city’s famous places, its welcoming nature, and the citizens residing in Santa Monica. The float debuted at the State of the City event and was designed by Artistic Entertainment Services. The City of Santa Monica is asking members of the public to volunteer and help complete the float.

Citizens can do so in several ways. They can make a donation to support the construction of the float, or they can dedicate a rose or a dozen roses, which will also include a special message. They can also volunteer to help complete work on the float. They can also help sponsor the float, which, depending on the level chosen, can also let them ride the float or walk beside it during the parade.

The design includes the beach and famous landmarks such as the Solar Ferris Wheel, the Pier sign, and the Santa Monica carousel. All of this emphasizes why people should visit Santa Monica, and the city is dedicated to writing the next chapter of its story while focusing on sustainability.

More information and ways to sign up to take part in this historic effort can be found at the following websites.

Dedicate Roses: https://givebutter.com/santa-monica-rose-parade-float-2027-copy-vhyi3k

Donate: https://givebutter.com/santa-monica-rose-parade-float-2027-donate

Volunteer: https://aesvolunteers.com/float/santa-monica-2027

Sponsor: https://www.santamonica.gov/media/Rose%20Parade/Santa%20Monica%20Rose%20Parade%20Sponsorship.pdf

The float will appear in the Rose Parade on January 1, 2027 and at Floatfest, which runs from January 1-3. More information about the city’s participation in the Rose Parade is available on the Rose Parade page. The float design is available here. https://www.santamonica.gov/media/CMO/SantaMonica_rose%20parade2027_floatrendering.png