UNITED STATES—Every year just a few weeks before Halloween, I always purchase pumpkins as a family tradition. Why? It is something I have done with my nieces since I can remember. They get the opportunity to carve their own pumpkin and I carve mine at the same time. As of late, I have found it fascinating watching Food Network or Cooking Channel where there are actual competitions of people who are carving pumpkins.

I mean it is like an absolute skill these people have that is not easy. Some of them carve pumpkins in record time and it’s not just your ordinary pumpkin carving. We are talking about elaborate images and specific elements. I’m guessing this is likely something these individuals have been working at for a very long time to say the least. With that said, finding the perfect pumpkin is no easy task.

Why? There is always some deficiency in the pumpkin. Either it is lopsided, not completely round as you want, too large, too small, finding the perfect pumpkin is indeed a chore. I feel like if you’re paying a significant amount of money for a pumpkin the goal should be: perfection.

I like to draw the design I want on the pumpkin before craving it, and I make my nieces do the same. You don’t want to start carving a pumpkin without an idea in mind. Why? Once you start to carve the pumpkin that’s it. If you make a mistake you cannot go back. No the kids are NOT allowed to utilize a knife or a carving knife to attack the pumpkin. It is too risky, not to mention you don’t want to run the risk of the kid getting injured or cut in the process. I tend to think of pumpkin carving as a game of simplicity. Think about the pumpkin in the opening credits of “John Carpenters’ Halloween.” Simple, yet effective, it’s spooky that way.

At the same time you can go super creepy or super silly, which is something my nieces tend to do. There is nothing like seeing a goofy pumpkin on the porch because with Halloween being deemed the spookiest month of the year, having a bit of levity always helps the situation if you ask me. Would I lean that way? No, but kids are kids.

With that said, once the designs on the pumpkin have been completed, you start the carving process and you have to be patient with that. It gives you an hour or two of laughter and fun with family. I will admit I absolutely hate cleaning out the pumpkin. The guts of a pumpkin can be slimy and just an absolute mess at times.

Yes, if you want to keep those pumpkin seeds and roast them to eat, you can do that, but you’ll have to ensure you get all the gunk from the pumpkin’s interior off the seeds. In addition, you have to make sure that you have a big enough opening that makes it easy for you to carve out the interior of the pumpkin.

No please don’t ask me about the shelf life of a pumpkin because it’s NOT as long as you think. If you leave inside the house it might last longer than if you leave it on the porch. Why? You have rodents that tend to be fans of pumpkins so they will indeed eat the flesh. If I’m being honest, why let the pumpkin just go to waste, let it be useful to the world.

Written By Jason Jones