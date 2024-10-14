SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, October 10, the city of Santa Monica announced two family-friendly events during the Downtown and Main Street Markets bring fall flair and celebrate the season’s bounty in Santa Monica.

According to a press release from the city, the All You Can Carry Pumpkin Patch is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, during the Wednesday Downtown Farmers Market. For $10 per person, kids and adults can take home all the pumpkins that can be carried in one trip.

No helpers, no carts, no bags are needed, “just a bit of muscle, some luck and tons of fun,” states the city of Santa Monica. All individuals invited to try to beat last year’s record of six pumpkins. The patch opens at 8:30 a.m. and it runs through 12:30 p.m. or when the pumpkins are all carried off. Find the patch at the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Second Street.

The Sunday Main Street Market on October 20 will include the free Pumpkin Adoptions event from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. or until all pumpkins have been adopted. Kids 12 and under can pick a free baby pumpkin to adopt and take home at no cost.

Local produce, coffee, prepared food, live music, local artisans and free kids’ activities will round out the fun-filled day. The Sunday market is located at 2640 Main Street near the intersection of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard.

Individuals are asked to shop local at any Santa Monica Farmers Market. All Santa Monica Farmers Markets accept SNAP/EBT, including the P-EBT and SunBucks Cards, and a Market Match program is offered at the Main Street and Pico Markets, where customers can receive a match of up to $20 in coupons for fresh fruits and vegetables. All markets accept the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks.

For more details, visit santamonica.gov/farmersmarket or follow on Instagram and Facebook @SMFMS.