WOODLAND HILLS—A six-month old puppy jumped out of a moving vehicle on the 101 freeway near Woodland Hills and missed getting hit by traffic.

The incident occurred back in late 2022 but the video that was taken by the owner’s Tesla camera was released Friday, February 10.

The video shows the puppy who goes by Sophia looking out of the car’s window that was partially rolled down. She suddenly leaps and tumbles along the lanes of the 101 then stops before getting hit by a semi-truck.

The driver in the semi-truck slowed down enough allowing Sophia to get to the side of the freeway. The owner pulled over and she was rescued.

According to Sophia’s now adoptive family, she has no internal bleeding and no broken ribs from the incident. She was taken to a Veterinarian to be assessed and discovered she did suffer a fractured hip. Sophia recovered eight weeks later and shows signs of good health.

The family fostered the puppy at the time of the incident and decided to officially adopt her shortly thereafter.

There are no guidelines for whether or not a dog needs to be tethered down while driving as humans are with seatbelts, but California Highway Patrol advises that pet owners take extra measures to ensure their safety.





