LOS ANGELES– Luka and the Lakers season is over. It was a humiliating 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena, the T’Wolves advance to the next round after defeating the Lakers 4-1.

From the tipoff, it was all Timberwolves, as if their season was on the line. While the Lakers stunned fans sat in silence, and the Lakers were as flat as a three day old Pepsi.

Rudy Gobert had the best game of his Playoff career. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year posted a playoff career-high 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting and 24 rebounds.

The Lakers showed some fight in a game they entered after running their top five players ragged in Game 4. They were down by double digits at multiple points in the first half, but a third-quarter rally gave them their first lead of the game.

It was close from there until the Timberwolves pulled away with one last run in the fourth quarter. No player in the Lakers’ starting lineup was taller than 6-foot-8.

That small roster helps explain why Gobert was able to feast on the Lakers soft, undersized frontline.

Very rare when a pre-game interview becomes an interesting subplot, but it clearly shows a team unraveling and falling apart.

First year Head Coach JJ Redick-who had a successful opening campaign to his coaching career-was visibly upset with a question and lost his cool.

The reporter asked Redick about a questionable decision in Game 4. The reporter vaguely implied Redick did not consult his assistant coaches, and kept his worn out lineup on the court.

Redick, a normally cool cat was visibly upset. He curtly told the reporter,”I always consult with all of our coaches,” before storming off.

Luka Dončić played the second half in some measure of pain after a painful end to the first half.

The Lakers star took a hard foul from Donte DiVincenzo and immediately started holding his back. Fortunately for the Lakers, Dončić was back out there at the start of third quarter, but he could still be seen grabbing his back at times.

Dončić finished the game with a game-high 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Although Laker Nation is upset, Doncic was acquired in February, patience and an off-season of conditioning will help him dominate next season.

For the entire game, the Lakers did not play with a traditional center on the floor. Jaxon Hayes, who started in each of L.A.’s first four playoff games against the Wolves, didn’t see a single second of playing time in Game 5.

Minnesota outrebounded the Lakers 54-37 and had a plus-16 advantage in points in the paint. Austin Reaves struggled mightily in this series.

the first order of business this offseason will be to get a quality big man who can protect the rim and thrive in pick-and-roll situations.

Better luck next season Lakers.