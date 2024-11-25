BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, November 25, Canyon News spoke to a Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) officer regarding a purse snatching that took place outside a store in the 400 block of North Rodeo Drive close to Brighton Way. According to police, officers responded to the call on Saturday, November 23, in the early afternoon, around 12:20-12:30 p.m.



The on-duty officer described the armed suspects as being, “four African American subjects wearing masks,” who took the designer handbags of two female victims, and allegedly pistol-whipped a third male victim while attempting to steal his jewelry. The suspects, who are still at large, did not make it away with any jewelry from the male victim.



The Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics treated the victims’ wounds at the scene. The male victim and one of the female victims drove themselves to an area hospital for further treatment. The on-call officer at BHPD clearly stated: “ We [BHFD] did not transport any victims to the hospital.”



Anyone with more information on this incident or who could help identify the suspects is encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310)550-4951.