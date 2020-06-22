SANTA MONICA⁠—Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department pursued a suspect in vehicle in the downtown Santa Monica area on Saturday, June 20. The pursuit was first announced via locals on Twitter, and later confirmed by the SMPD.

Twitter user PDR Scanner first reported sounds of a pursuit at 8:34 a.m. The suspect reportedly bailed from the vehicle they were driving in Santa Monica. Local resident Greg Barry captured footage of police helicopters circling the downtown area.

Later in the day, authorities confirmed to Patch News that the Los Angeles Police Department engaged in a pursuit that morning. The searching helicopters were seen near Pico Boulevard and the 10 Freeway. The suspect and a motive for the pursuit remain unknown to the public.

No further details about the incident has been released to the public.