HOLLYWOOD- So many celebrities get fed up with the rat race and sometimes the insincerity of it all. Some get dementia, others just want a private life. One of the most talented actresses, who wants to leave the red carpets for a different lifestyle is Cate Blanchett. The 55 year-old has indicated several times she wants to break away from the big screen. Blanchett who is best known for appearing in films such as Tar, Notes on a Scandal and Elizabeth :The Golden Age, and won Oscars for her performances in blue Jasmine and the Aviator. She wouldn’t be the first successful actress to switch careers later in life.

Actress Cameron Diaz, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars who made her debut at the age of 21 opposite Jim Carey in The Mask more than 30 years ago, has also thought about it. With so many comedic films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Diaz ventured out to dramatic roles like Being John Malkovich and Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York. She took a hiatus back in 2014’s remake of the musical Annie, actually confirming her retirement in 2018. She said the decade she spent in retirement from acting was the best 10 years of her life. However, she was persuaded to return to the big screen earlier this year for a spy thriller Back in Action with actor Jamie Foxx.

Why of course, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, the man was sixty years old, with an awesome career, three Best Actor Academy Awards. He had nothing left to prove, whatsoever. He retired in 2017, not the first time he stepped away from the limelight. Day-Lewis who holds both British and Irish citizenship, won three Oscars for his performances in Lincoln, My Left Foot and There Will Be Blood. He was talked back into acting by Martin Scorsese and his offer of the role in Gangs of New York. Back in 2017, his agent issued a statement from the actor saying he was 60, and said he “will no longer be working as an actor.” That proved not to be permanent. Day-Lewis is soon to star in Anemone, the debut feature film from his son Ronan Day-Lewis. Daniel and Rowan co-wrote the script which explores relationships between fathers, sons and brothers. Will see what the future has in store for Day-Lewis.

Who could forget about one of my favorite actors, Jack Nicholson, he also won three Academy Awards. One for “Onee Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” one for “As Good As It Gets,” and the other one for “Terms of Endearment,” supporting actor. He starred in so many more films. His last film role was in 2010 romcom “How Do You Know.” Hopefully, he will come back to film.

Legendary Swedish screen siren Greta Garbo, declared in 1941, before many of us were born, she said at the age of 36, she would be taking a temporary retirement. It proved to be permanent. She walked away from Hollywood while she was still beautiful and talented. ”Ninotchka,” had been a boost to her career. Then she made “Two Faced Woman,” and the film was so bad she never wanted to make another film. She was the reluctant celebrity, the reclusive actress never played the Hollywood game, refusing interviews and avoiding film premieres and other public appearances. The enigmatic star always said,” I want to be alone,” from the Grand Hotel. Later she clarified that she meant she wanted to be left alone. Garbo left Hollywood and moved to New York, where she lived until her death in 1990 at the age of 84.

We sadly lost actor Gene Hackman, he shot to fame in Bonnie and Clyde and after many films, chose to bow out from acting in 2004. He found show business very stressful. Actor Rick Moranis, in the 80s and 90s, with films such as “Ghostbusters” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” seemed to disappear off the face of the earth. After his wife passed , he became a single parent, and did his final big screen 1997 sequel “Honey, We Shrunk the Kids.” He oftened did voicework. Bridget Fonda, from the famous family dynasty, quit at the height of her fame. Her last big screen appearance was in “The Whole Shebang,” in 2001. She later came out of retirement for the romcom Monster -in-Law.

Rose’s Scoop: Guess who’s back Johnny Depp? In the new action thriller “Day Drinker,” Depp sports an unrecognizable look complete with a bushy salt-and-pepper beard and striking blue eyes. He’s teaming up with Penelope Cruz, in a wild story of intrigue and unexpected connections. Can’t wait to see it. Wishing everyone a Happy Passover and a Blessed Happy Easter!