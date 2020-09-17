AMERICA—A long-time radio host has been relieved of his duties, following a sexist tweet, where they commented on the outfit of ESPN host, Maria Taylor, who was debuting as a sideline reporter for the networks’ NFL coverage on Monday, September 14.

Dan McNeil of “670 The Score,” who is host of the “McNeil & Parkins Show,” and has been in sports radio for more than three decades, tweeted, then deleted, the following: “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?”

This was coupled with a picture of Taylor wearing an all-black outfit, where the leather top was off of her shoulders, showing the straps from a tank top underneath and black pants (pictured below):

McNeil’s mention of the AVN Annual Awards is in reference to the “Adult Video News” awards show, which is a yearly awards ceremony for the adult movie industry.

The remark caused outrage on social media when it was unearthed by one particular outlet, with Taylor herself responding to McNeil, in kind:

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020

This garnered support among multiple athletes, who came to her defense:

100 % unacceptable! It’s time for men to stand up, respect and defend our women. 1st of all, put some respect on Maria Taylor’s name. 2nd of all, Maria Taylor is family… dude don’t want them problems… https://t.co/HaizcDrQc6 — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) September 15, 2020

Exactly the reason why we’re focusing on building up black women this season. @MariaTaylor congratulations on such a big accomplishment! Keep leveling up 🙌🏾 https://t.co/qOEv7e72hk — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 15, 2020

Several of her fellow sports media personalities (many of them ESPN colleagues) chimed in, as well:

Sending love to my girl @MariaTaylor. ❤️ — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) September 15, 2020

Danny Dearest? 😂😂😂 #IfYouComeForTheQueen you know the rest — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) September 15, 2020

Women in our business face a level of scrutiny and ridicule most will never understand. We are constantly attacked for our appearance, hair, clothing and voices. It’s PAINFUL. For Black women in media, it goes even farther. And it HAS to stop. Standing with you, @MariaTaylor. https://t.co/BmcolKs6zr — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 15, 2020

Below is the official statement from the network: