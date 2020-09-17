AMERICA—A long-time radio host has been relieved of his duties, following a sexist tweet, where they commented on the outfit of ESPN host, Maria Taylor, who was debuting as a sideline reporter for the networks’ NFL coverage on Monday, September 14.

Dan McNeil of “670 The Score,” who is host of the “McNeil & Parkins Show,” and has been in sports radio for more than three decades, tweeted, then deleted, the following: “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?”

This was coupled with a picture of Taylor wearing an all-black outfit, where the leather top was off of her shoulders, showing the straps from a tank top underneath and black pants (pictured below):

Screenshot of deleted tweet from Dan McNeil (via AwfulAnnouncing.com)

McNeil’s mention of the AVN Annual Awards is in reference to the “Adult Video News” awards show, which is a yearly awards ceremony for the adult movie industry.

The remark caused outrage on social media when it was unearthed by one particular outlet, with Taylor herself responding to McNeil, in kind:

This garnered support among multiple athletes, who came to her defense:

Several of her fellow sports media personalities (many of them ESPN colleagues) chimed in, as well:

Below is the official statement from the network: