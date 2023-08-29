Two women are suing the Rainbow Bar located in West Hollywood claiming they were sexually abused by adult film star Ron Jeremy back in 2017.

The lawsuit claims that the famous Sunset Strip restaurant allowed Jeremy inside and would allegedly “facilitate Ron Jeremy drugging women’s drinks.” The two victims only identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 allege that the negligent actions of the defendant “caused the injuries and damages including being sexually assaulted by Ron Jeremy.” Jeremy is not named as a defendant in this lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the Rainbow Bar and Grill’s Yelp page has more than 1,000 customer reviews which include more than 50 that mention Jeremy as a regular. Some of the reviews have multiple photos of Jeremy with other patrons.

The suit claims that the Rainbow Bar and Grill employees would give permission and would knowingly allow Ron Jeremy, a known sexual predator, to use the employees’ restroom to sexually assault female patrons. The company has allegedly allowed the defendant his own dungeon where he would commit heinous sexual acts against female patrons.

“The Rainbow Bar intentionally created a dangerous, sexualized, and hostile environment for its female patrons.” Specifically, Rainbow Bar gave permission and would knowingly allow Ronald Jeremey to use the employees’ restroom to sexually assault female patrons.

The plaintiffs claim that within 10 minutes of their arrival at the Rainbow Bar & Grill back on March 17, 2017, Jeremy targeted the women by offering them drinks, talking to the pair and attempting to make out with them. The two women refused Jeremy’s advances and he later approached Jane Doe 1 and told her, “Let me show you something cool.” He then proceeded to inappropriately touch her without her consent, according to the suit.

Jeremy who is currently a resident in a state-run mental health facility, is facing other rape and sexual assault charges involving 21 alleged victims dating back to 1996, after an August 2021 indictment. Criminal proceedings were suspended in March 2022 after his attorney questioned his mental competency.