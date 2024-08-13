WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 9, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that charges were filed against Ramon Casas, 49, has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally assaulting a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the city of West Hollywood.

Casas is charged in case 24ARCF01155 with one count of murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge at arraignment on August 8. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for September 19 in Dept. 31 of the Airport Courthouse.

On August 6, at approximately 12:43 p.m., Casas allegedly fatally assaulted the victim, Armando Cerqueda Gabriel, following an apparent road rage incident in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The defendant remains in custody on $2,000,000 bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.