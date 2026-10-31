INGLEWOOD– 2026 has been a rough start to the NFL season for both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. However, this is no time for either team to throw in the towel; the Showdown at SoFi between the Los Angeles Chargers and the host Los Angeles Rams is on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated at 1:05 PM.

Expectations were sky high for both teams in Summer, especially the Los Angeles Rams who were Super Bowl favorites coming into the season.

As for the other SoFi tenant, the Los Angeles Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as the Chargers Offensive Coordinator to help Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert take that next step in the evolution and growth at the position.

Well, the season has been difficult to say the least. Instead, the Rams are 3-4 and struggling to find consistency and the Chargers have yet to win a game.

Still, this is a rivalry game with pride and Playoff implications, for the Rams at least on the line.

The week 8 matchup against a winless Chargers team should give the Rams an opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Over the next three weeks, the Rams are set to play the 0-6 Chargers, 1-4-1 Commanders, and 2-5 Cardinals.

If the Rams can start stacking wins, they have an opportunity to get above .500 and enter the bye week in position to make a playoff run.

Sadly, the Los Angeles Chargers are the worst team in the NFL, at a mark of 0-6. The only franchise in the NFL without a win this season.

Nothing has gone right for the Chargers this season. After Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston in the preseason game against the Rams, there was a lot of excitement about the offense’s potential.

However, Herbert and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel haven’t clicked and injuries to the offensive line have taken their toll.

Last week, the Rams finally started playing like the Los Angeles Rams we have desperately been waiting for to see all year.

Visiting the Las Vegas Raiders at the Death Star in Sin City, the Rams flexed their muscle with a convincing 35-21 victory.

The Los Angeles Rams found their offensive identity behind Blake Corum and a dominant rushing attack in a much-needed win over the Raiders.

Moving forward, the Rams need to rely more heavily on their running game to win the time of possession and special teams.

When the rams effectively run the ball, McVay is able to keep the defense fresh, and usually come out on top.

This has been a hallmark of Sean McVay-coached teams. Special Teams is often overlooked, but mistakes can cost a team victory.

It’s hard to believe that a team with Herbert and McDaniel ranks 32nd in EPA per pass and 29th in EPA per rush. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has said that McDaniel will continue calling plays.

Come out to SoFi Stadium on Sunday to see who wins the Battle for Los Angeles.