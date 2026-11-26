INGLEWOOD– The Los Angeles Rams feasted on the Green Bay Packers, 26-13 on the NFL’s inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game at raucous SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, November 25.

The biggest Turkey leg goes to Blake Corum. In what was the signature performance of his young career, Running Back Blake Corum ran for a career-high 32 times, finishing with 184 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 21 yards. It was his second straight game with 100 or more rushing yards.

Corum carried the offense on his 26th birthday. After a slow 2-4 start to the season, these Rams have rattled off five wins in a row.

“I just told myself I wasn’t tired, even though I probably was,” Corum said. “And our offensive line, it doesn’t get tired.”

With Wide Receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams unavailable, the Rams leaned heavily on the run game, which not only yielded a victory, but led to a advantage of possession.

The Time of possession was 40:40 for the Rams, 19.20 for the visiting Packers.

After settling for two field goals, running back Kyren Williams scored a touchdown on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter.

The Packers struggled all night in what was the Rams’ best defensive effort this season.

Unfortunately, Rams Safety Kamren Kinchens was ejected in the second quarter after a hit on Packers Wide Receiver Christian Watson along the sideline. Watson exited into concussion protocol.

Green Bay turned the ball over three times, including two second-half interceptions by Jordan Love, and managed just 244 total yards. Los Angeles now holds the NFC’s No. 7 seed and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the No. 9 Packers.

Rams’ head Coach Sean McVay entered the game 0-5 against Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur in six tries—while dropping the Packers to 6-5.

This was the first time in the history of the NFL a game has been played on Thanksgiving Eve. It felt like a must win with both NFC contenders fighting for their Playoff lies.

The Rams, who entered the game with a 45% chance to make the playoffs, now have a 55% chance, according to Analytics. Their chances would have fallen to 25% with a loss. And while the Rams have won five games in a row, they entered the contest with the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL.

The Rams at 7-4, now sit in second place in the NFC West behind the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay edge rusher Micah Parsons returned to game action after missing nearly a year with a knee injury, recording a sack and two quarterback hits in the loss.

Matthew Stafford passed for just 140 yards against the Packers while LA ran the ball 47 times despite losing two starters from in the second half from an offensive line that was already down two previous starters.

Rams Linebacker Nate Landman produced his fourth forced fumble of the season on the Packers’ second drive, leading to Los Angeles’ second field goal. Williams scored from 7 yards out early in the second quarter, giving the Rams points on their first three drives for the first time all season.

The Rams debuted their Fearsome White uniforms created in tribute to the 1960s teams led by the Fearsome Foursome defensive line. Rosey Grier, the 94-year-old member of that famed group, wore the jersey to the game and got a huge ovation when he was honored during a timeout.

No time to celebrate this victory, given that the Rams have the toughest schedule in the NFL. On Thursday, December 3, the Rams welcome the Kingdom- the Kansas City Chiefs.

That means Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and most likely, Taylor Swift of course. No celebrity misses an opportunity to be seen at a game in New York or Los Angeles.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!