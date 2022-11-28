KANSAS CITY—The Los Angeles Rams have been unable to find a remedy or cure for their Super Bowl hangover, this disappointing trend continued on Sunday, November 27 when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Rams, 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Rams’ losing streak and their record through 11 games matches the 1987 Giants for the worst among defending Super Bowl champs.

The Rams fall to a mark of 3-8, starting quarterback Matthew Stafford did not play due to a neck injury, as well as his second go round in the concussion protocol. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson we’re also not in the lineup dealing with their own injuries, so the offense was essentially the entire second team.

Rams backup Quarterback Bryce Perkins made his first NFL start, displaying grit and moxie in perhaps the most difficult and hostile environment in the NFL. Perkins is a mobile QB similar to Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray and the Eagles Jalen Hurts. Perkins finished 13-of-23 for 100 yards with a touchdown and two picks, rushing for 44 yards on nine carries.

Poise was definitely the key with Perkins. He stood firm in the pocket waiting for Van Jefferson’s route to develop, eventually scoring the only touchdown for the defending Super Bowl Champions.

The Rams defense has been completely absent this season. The Chiefs ran 72 plays and gained 437 total yards, which is their seventh 400+ yard effort this season. Kansas City averaged 6.1 yards per play and gained 320 passing yards, but L.A. forced two turnovers including an interception by Nick Scott in the end zone that took points off of the board for the Chiefs and helped keep the game in reach.

Kansas City went 5-of-11 on third downs and the Rams gave the NFL’s probable MVP all that he could handle. Patrick Mahomes finished 27-of-42 for 320 yards with one touchdown and one interception, a passer rating of 85.4. Unfortunately, one issue for the Rams all season has been their edge rushers not giving Aaron Donald any help at all; Mahomes was not sacked all game long.

Rams star Defensive Back Jalen Ramsey was exposed once again. The former lockdown corner is faltering to superior talent, Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce burned Ramsey for a long TD reception early in the first quarter. Chiefs Running Back Isiah Pacheco added 69 hard fought yards on the ground along with a touchdown.

An incident in the second quarter was symbolic of the disastrous season the reigning Super Bowl champs have endured. In the first quarter of the game, Rams tight end Roger Carter Jr. accidentally ran into Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and nicked the coach’s jaw. McVay was seen moving his jaw around.

“It was a good shot, but I’m OK,” McVay said.

He added, “It probably looked worse when you end up playing it, but I was glad I didn’t break my jaw.”

The Rams will face division foe the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 4.