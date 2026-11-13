LANDOVER, MD– Myles Garrett was dominant in his return to the field, pulverizing Washington with three sacks in the Los Angeles Rams hard fight victory over the Washington Commanders, 20-13 on Sunday, November 8.

Winning their third game in a row, the Rams are finally clicking after a slow start. The Rams (5-4) moved over .500 for the first time this season.

Matthew Stafford threw for 219 yards with a TD pass and an interception on 26-of-43 passing. Puka Nacua was sensational, catching 14 passes from Matthew Stafford for 150 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Nacua made a leaping, contested catch in the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown that broke a 13-all tie early in the fourth quarter. However, this historic performance came at a cost.

On his final play of the game, Nacua suffered an MCL sprain, PCL sprain, and turf toe in his right leg. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams officially placed Wide Receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve.

It’s a terrible blow in a season which has been plagued by injury. Losing Nacua is devastating for Los Angeles given that Davante Adams is already sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Thankfully, the Rams’ running attack is led by Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who have been effective at shredding opposing defenses.

Stafford, meanwhile will have to find new weapons to rely on such as the combination of Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels at the position. Tight end Tyler Higbee will likely see plenty of targets as well, although even he missed practice Thursday because of an illness.

Back to the Rams Comanders game.

The Commanders took a 10-6 lead into halftime with a defensive stand to force a Rams field goal as time expired. Van Jefferson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Daniels early in the second quarter for the only touchdown of the first half.

Garrett and the Rams’ defense locked down after that. Despite being down two cornerbacks, the Rams forced either a punt or a turnover on five straight Commanders drives.

Washington ended that scoreless stretch thanks to Nick Cross’ interception of Stafford; the Commanders gained only 9 yards on four plays and kicked a field goal.

Garrett gave a lift to the Rams’ defense in his first action since Los Angeles’ season-opening loss to the 49ers in Australia. The All-Pro defensive end had missed seven games with a knee injury.

Coming up this Sunday, November 15, the Rams head to the desert seeking redemption against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFC West foe, the Arizona Cardinals had the audacity to strut into SoFi Stadium on October 18, knocking off the Rams 18-16 on a painful last second field goal.

Carson Beck has never taken a snap in an NFL game. His first ones come Sunday against a Rams pass rush that just got Myles Garrett back.

Kickoff at State Farm Stadium is at 1:05 PM on CBS.