INGLEWOOD– We are well aware of Christmas Eve. Well, in 2026, the NFL is going to celebrate a new holiday: Thanksgiving Eve. It will take place at the immaculate SoFi Stadium with two NFC contenders vying for playoff position.

The Los Angeles Rams (6–4) host the Green Bay Packers (6–4) on Thanksgiving Eve—Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM at SoFi Stadium on Netflix—in a Week 12 matchup with major NFC wild-card implications even if you do not have a Netflix subscription, the game will be airing on NBC.

There are so many scoops to this incredible matchup; Rose should be spilling the tea.

First, ALL-PRO Wide Receiver Puka Nacua had surgery on his damaged MCL last week. This means Nacua is out for the season.

The NFL suspended Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Puka Nacua for three games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, effective immediately following the league’s announcement in mid-November 2026.

The NFL’s decision stems from allegations involving a woman who accused Nacua of biting her and making an antisemitic remark on New Year’s Eve in 2025.

Regardless, the suspension carries a financial penalty. Nacua will forfeit approximately $961,167 in salary.

Let’s get to the game. LA is hoping for its fifth consecutive victory, after a slow start to open the season. Also, the team will be donning the Rams’ “Fearsome White” alternate uniforms.

At Halftime, U2 will be playing a transcendent halftime show. Bono and the boys will be playing tracks from their new album, Carnival De Luz.

One more tidbit about U2: they announced their upcoming tour. U2’s “Carnaval De Luz presents: “The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027” will bring Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry to stadiums.

Two of those nights will be spent at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Oct. 1 and 2. Rock band War on Drugs will be the openers on those dates.

The game will feature arguably the week’s most important game in the NFC playoff race. As both the Packers and Rams are fighting for a Wild Card spot at this juncture in the season.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love is emerging as a stellar QB, having his best season as a professional.

In addition, linebacker extraordinaire Micah Parsons, after being sidelined for the past eleven months with an injury will be in the starting, surely licking his lips to get a hit on Matthew Stafford.

Stafford will be missing his two best wide receivers, including Nacua, and Davante Adams.

Stafford has to become familiar and develop a rapport with names such as Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Trust Tutu Atwell to make crucial catches down the stretch.

Obviously, missing Adams and Nacua indicates the ground game will have to pile drive these Packers on their backs.. A bright spot for the Rams has been the running game, with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

the Packers’ offensive line gets a matchup against Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, Byron Young and a talented Rams front.

Packers vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24, at the majestic SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:00 PM, and will air on Netflix, or you can watch the game on NBC.