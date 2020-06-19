UNITED STATES−Medical workers wearing scrubs and other medical gear, holding Black Lives Matter signs outside University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio were challenged by a man who came out to address the crowd.

In footage posted by Biz Pac Review on June 17, the individual with a microphone asked the crowd questions.

“Do all black lives matter or just some black lives?” the man asked.

The crowd answered in unison, “All black lives.”

“Black lives killed by black men matter, right?” the man asked.

The crowd hesitantly said “yes,” which the man repeated, “yes.”

“The black babies killed in abortion clinics matter right,” he asked. There was no reply.

“Thought so,” he replied.

“The black man killed by that ***stard in Minnesota matters right?”

“Yeah,” the medical staff answered.

“But the black babies killed in the abortion clinics don’t matter do they, medical people?”

“Do their lives matter? Does the future of our black babies matter? What’s up? What’s up? Awful quiet, now aren’t they?,” the man challenged the group.

“Uh-huh, It’s okay if we kill them in the womb right, but the problem is if we kill them on the street. If you don’t care enough for our unborn children enough to save them and fight for them then our lives mean nothing when we are born.”

The gentleman who remains nameless is Black.

In 1921, Margaret Sanger founded The American Birth Control League that later became Planned Parenthood. Abortion facilities have been located predominantly in poor predominantly black neighborhoods for the purpose of population control.

Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) quoted Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Director of African American outreach for Priests for life.

“The most obvious practitioner of racism in the United States today is Planned Parenthood, an organization founded by the eugenicist Margaret Sanger and recently documented as ready to accept money to eliminate black babies,” said Dr. Alveda King. “The most positive step we can take to fight racism is to end the hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies given to an organization that fulfills the dreams of the Ku Klux Klan — a group Planned Parenthood’s founder once addressed.”