LOS ANGELES—On December 28, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a news release requesting the public’s help finding rapper, Theopolis London, better known as “Theopolis.”

His family filed a missing persons report the week of Christmas telling police that he was last seen in the “Skid Row,” area of Los Angeles on October 15, at approximately 12 p.m. The family lost all contact with Theopolis and there has been no activity on his social media accounts.

He has participated in rap, hip-hop and R&B music. Theophilus released three albums including, “Times Are Weird These Days,” in 2011 and was featured with fellow musician, Young Franco on “Get Your Money,” in September 2022. His third album, “Vibes,” was released by Warner Records. “Bebey,” was under Theophilus own label, “My Bebey.”



He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Rap Performance for his feature alongside Beatles star, Paul McCartney on Kanye West’s single “All Day.”

Theophilus London was born in Trinidad and Tobago and was raised in Brooklyn, New York. Police described London as a 35-year-old black male standing 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a birthmark around his left eyebrow.



“We miss you and all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us a signal. No matter what, we will come to get you, son,” Theopolis father, Larry Moses London told ABC 7 Los Angeles News.



Anyone with details on the whereabout sof Theophilus London is asked to contact the LAPD Missing Person Unit at (213) 996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD 24-7 (877-527-3247) or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).



