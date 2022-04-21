HOLLYWOOD — Rakim Mayers, also known as rapper A$AP Rocky, was arrested early morning at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, April 20, under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The rapper was reportedly stepping off of a private plane from vacationing in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, singer Rihanna, when The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division had him arrested.

Mayers, 33, is the suspect in a shooting that occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue on November 6, 2021.

On November 6, at around 10:15 p.m, an argument allegedly escalated between two “acquaintances” near Selma and Argyle Avenues. The suspect – later identified as Mayers – reportedly produced a handgun and shot at the victim. Mayers and two other accompaning males then fled the scene on foot.

The victim sustained a minor injury.

This is the second time Mayers, or American rapper A$AP Rocky, has faced criminal charges.

Back in June 2019, Mayers was involved in a street brawl in Stockholm, Sweden, where the rapper and his two bodyguards, David Rispers, Jr. and Bladimir Corniel, were accused of aggravated assault. The incident garnered the attention of former President Donald Trump, who called Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven offering to personally guarantee Mayers bail.

Mayers apparently threw 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari to the ground and proceeded to hit and kick the victim along with his bodyguards.

Mayers, Rispers Jr and Corniel were found guilty of aggravated assault in a Stockholm District Court and each given “conditional sentences” – meaning they would face no prison time unless a similar offense was commited again in the country.

A$AP Rocky is a two-time Grammy nominated rapper, a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob and a noted record producer under the name Lord Flacko.

According to the LAPD’s statement released, this newest case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Robbery-Homicide Division, Detectives F. Flores, C. Camacho, or D. Menifee at (213) 486-6860. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.