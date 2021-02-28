WEST HOLLYWOOD—Rapper Travis Scott is under scrutiny for drawing large crowds at a pop-up event in West Hollywood where attendants failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines as first reported on Tuesday, February 23.

The pop-up event was to promote his 1st issue on i-D Magazine called “Utopia issue” in which Travis announced on his social media that he was stopping by a newsstand under his Cactus Jack signage which subsequently drew large crowds in the streets.

Multiple videos from people that day show Travis greeting and autographing items for fans whom were not following the CDC guidelines for safe distancing. Travis was seen wearing a mask. He is also under fire for not having a permit for his newsstand event.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Works (LADPW), Travis was not issued a permit by the city needed for a city wide event and the LADPW along with the City’s Attorney’s office might take action against Travis, which may result in fines.

In the past, he was under fire for a similar action in which he stopped by a McDonalds that drew in large crowds to promote his Travis Scott meal. It resulted in McDonalds paying for the fine of violation.

i-D Magazine collaborated with Travis Scott and his label Cactus Jack to issue a limited edition “Utopia issue” that was photographed by film director Spike Jonze.