HOLLYWOOD—It is about to get busy Hollywood because awards season is about to kick off in a big way in a few weeks. Things kicked off on Monday, November 16 with the announcement of the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. Were there surprises? Of course, what awards show doesn’t have a few snubs or stunners. Leading the pack of all contenders is Raye with 11 nominations including Album, Song and Record of the Year. For the first time in a very long time only 1 male is nominated in the Album of the Year race, and no rap artists are featured in that category.

Followed close behind was Rosalia with 9 nominations including nods in the Big 3, Album, Song and Record of the Year. After those too ladies Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Miranda Lambert all tied with 7 nominations apiece. To no one’s surprise Taylor Swift picked up 5 nominations including Album of the Year. Seems like no matter what is she puts out an album it’s a given she is getting a nod in that category. The surprise would be seeing her NOT getting a nomination for a not so critically acclaimed album.

A partial list of this year’s nominees are listed below. To view a full list of the nominees, visit: www.grammy.com.

Album of the Year

-“Lost Weekend”

-“The Art of Loving”

-“Dandelion”

-“The Romantic”

-“This Music May Contain Hope.”

-“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love”

-“LUX” (Complete Works)

-“The Life of a Showgirl”

Record of the Year

-“Man I Need” Olivia Dean

-“Choosin’ Texas” Ella Langley

-“I Just Might” Bruno Mars

-“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” Raye

-“the cure” Olivia Rodrigo

-“Berghanin” Rosalia, Bjork, Yves Tumor

-“The Fate of Ophelia” Taylor Swift

-“Dracula Tame” Impala With JENNIE

Song of the Year

-“Berghain”

-“Choosin’ Texas”

-“the cure”

-“hate that i made you love me”

-“I Knew It, I Knew You”

-“Man I Need”

-“Risk it All”

-“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Best New Artist

-Angine De Poitrine

-Geese

-Ella Langley

-Slayyyter

-Sienna Spiro

-Don Toliver

-Remi World

-The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Vocal Album

-“The Art of Loving”

-“petal”

-“The Romantic”

-“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.”

-“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love”

Best Rock Album

-“Agine De Poitrine

-“Your Favorite Toy”

-“The Wow! Signal”

-“Foreign Tongues”

-“Frozen Charlotte”

Best R&B Album

-“BROWN” (The Chocolate Edition)

-“When the City Sleeps”

-“Kehlani”

-“Saturday Night”

-“To Whom This May Concern”

Best Traditional Country Album

-“Clovis”

-“50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline”

-“Banks of the Trinity”

-“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle”

-“Once Upon A Second Time Around”

Best Rap Album

-“DILLAGENCE II”

-“AM I THE DRAMA?”

-“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops”

-“OCTANE”

-“everything is a lot.”

-“BULLY-DELUXE”

The ceremony will be held live on February 7, 2027, via the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Also important to note the ceremony will NOT be airing on CBS this year, the switch to ABC and Disney+ kicks off. No official host for the ceremony has been announced.

Written By LaDale Anderson