WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, November 21, West Hollywood’s traffic-striping contractor will start re-striping and refreshing all existing roadway markings and legends on Sunset Boulevard between Cory Avenue and Havenhurst Drive (city limit to city limit). Work will include refreshing all roadway striping and legends in thermo-plastic.

The city of West Hollywood reported that work will be performed during the late evening and early morning hours to limit the impact to traffic and parking on Santa Monica Boulevard. Work will start on the evening of on November 21 and will take place regularly through Friday, December 16.

Activities will take place on evenings beginning at 9 p.m. and may continue until 4 a.m. Crews will adhere to all roadway construction procedures and traffic devices as required in the California Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (CA-MUTCD) and at least one lane of traffic will be maintained through work areas.

The project is the latest in a series of refreshments and enhancements for roadways throughout West Hollywood. During the past several years, the city completed crosswalk improvements with signalization on Santa Monica Boulevard for safe crossing and flashing pedestrian warning lights that assist pedestrians with visibility when using crosswalks and help stop traffic along Fountain Avenue. Lighting was installed on the edges of yellow diamond-shaped pedestrian warning signs and bright lights facing traffic lanes were embedded in the roadway, which form a visual line along the perimeter of certain crosswalks in the city.

For more details about West Hollywood’s project to re-stripe and refresh roadway markings on Sunset Boulevard, contact Brian Jackson, West Hollywood’s Street Maintenance Supervisor, at (323) 848-6879. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.