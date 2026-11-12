WEST HOLLYWOOD—On the morning of November 11, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station received a report of an assault in the 600 block of Almont Drive in West Hollywood. Deputies were dispatched, but the suspect had left the area before they arrived on scene. The Real Time Watch Center was contacted, and one of the deputies there used live camera feeds from city cameras to track the suspect’s flight and relay real-time information to deputies.

This enabled the deputies to locate the suspect elsewhere and make an arrest. The suspect was taken to the West Hollywood Station and booked on suspicion of burglary, false imprisonment, and battery. No further information has been released by the authorities. The Real Time Watch Center allows West Hollywood Sheriff Deputies to quickly collect information, coordinate resources, and support public safety throughout the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850. All emergencies should be reported to 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S).