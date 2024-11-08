HOLLYWOOD—I can’t believe that I’m saying this, but when it comes to my TV entertainment I am not watching very much scripted TV at all. To be honest if there is one scripted series that I watch faithfully it is “From.” That is the only series on TV right now that I watch, there is NOT a lot of great script television shows on the air and it has to be saying something about Hollywood. Why?

A lot of the so-called critically acclaimed TV series whether a comedy or drama or a mix of the two, they just don’t grab my attention. Trust me I have tried with “Shogun,” “Ted Lasso,” “Abbott Elementary,” even “Succession” I found to be a chore at times. Perhaps I’m just way too picky when it comes to TV. You have to hook me right away and if you do, great job, I’m looking at you “From.” On the flipside, if you don’t hook me, I give you maybe two episodes at best and if it hasn’t happened by then, it is not going to happen.

Those slow burn narratives just don’t do it for me because I’m not interested in investing my time into a series that is not entertaining. Why? I don’t have a lot of free time and if I’m utilizing my free time to watch a TV series, it better be something good, otherwise, why the hell would I want to waste my time? Precisely, I don’t want to.

So, you might be asking what is my go-to when it comes to TV, it tends to be reality TV, primarily reality competition series. As of late “Survivor” was at the top of my list, but the editing as of late is starting to make it SO OBVIOUS which contestant is getting the boot before the episode concludes. I don’t like that. I like surprises and for me perhaps the best season in the past decade easily had to be “Survivor: David v. Goliath.” That season reminded me of “Survivor: Cagayan” which many consider the pinnacle of seasons.

Those two were fantastic leaving you stunned from week to week, but this new era that is being proposed by Jeff Probst. Oh, I’m so over it with the constant twists and surprises. I’m starting to move towards MTV’s “The Challenge” which was always a favorite for me, and I have recently gotten back into it after a few dismal seasons with the series celebrating 40 seasons with some iconic players in the process. “Big Brother” has always been a staple for me no matter how bad some previous seasons have been, I’m still angling for another all-stars or some sort of returning players season because we can see actual people who KNOW THE GAME, PLAY THE ACTUAL GAME.

I do love the reality lifestyle genre, but the problem with that is that you pretty much know a vast majority of what is unfolding on the TV screen as the season airs thanks to social media and the internet. Yeah, when you’re posting everything online it makes it easy for everyone to consume what you’re doing, so when they’re watching the series, there is no surprise so why even bother, why bother? Perhaps I should stop watching TV with the 1-2 hours of spare time I might get during the week when I am not working to death. Hey, we all have our forms of entertainment.